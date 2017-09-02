Indonesia-Taiwan education cooperation boosts students' capacity

Jakarta, Sep 1 (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia-Taiwan education cooperation has increased Indonesian students capacity and is expected to grow in fields, including vocational education, Taipei Economic and Trade Office Representative in Indonesia John C. Chen noted after the Taiwan Night.



The event, themed "New Taiwan Generation, New Southbound Vision," was held here on Wednesday night (Aug 30).



Chen believes that capacity building is achieved, as while participating in the educational program in Taiwan, Indonesian students not only gain knowledge in academic classes but also get internships in several companies and factories and engage in the growing business activities on Formosa Island.



"This type of education program improves the students knowledge and technological skills, and hence, the partnership should continue to grow and expand in future," he noted.



Currently, the number of Indonesian students studying in Taiwan reaches 4,394, comprising 2,745 taking up undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degree courses; 227 exchange students; and 1,442 students studying Mandarin.



Indonesia ranks third among countries sending students to study in Taiwan, after Malaysia and Japan.



The Taiwan Night involved 25 outstanding students from universities in Taiwan. They are on a visit to Indonesia from August 28 to September 2, 2017, to share experiences with their counterparts in the country.



Taiwanese youth ambassadors have also invited Indonesian students of the Muhammadiyah University of Jakarta to take part in a cultural exchange program.



The delegates will also participate in the commemoration of the Islamic Holy Day of Eid al-Adha and will also be involved in the local customs to increase their knowledge and experiences about Indonesias culture.(*)



