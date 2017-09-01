Five dead in minibus collision on Cipali toll road

Cirebon, W Java (ANTARA News) - One died on the spot while four others in the hospital following a Kijang-Xenia minibus collision at the 132,600-kilometer mark on the Cipali toll road in Indramayu, West Java, Friday, at 10:30 p.m. local time.



"The Kijang minibus driver exceeded the speed limit, thereby resulting in a flat tire that led to the accident," Adjunct Commissioner Asep Nugraha, head of the traffic unit of the Indramayu Police, stated here, Saturday.



The five deceased were identified as 40-year-old Sabar, three-year-old Fauza, 43-year-old Siti Juhriah, 13-year-old Yasin, and 18-year-old Sabira.



Four people -- 48-year-old Saefudin, 46-year-old Siti Atisah, 11-year-old Qonitah, and 16-year-old Sumayah -- were injured and rushed to the Ciereng and Mutiara Hati hospitals in Subang.



