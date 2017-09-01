Withdraw Nobel Prize from Suu Kyi: Jakarta protestors

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - About 200 protestors, grouped in "Professional Community for Rohingya Humanitary," have urged the Nobel Prize Committee to withdraw the Nobel Peace Prize from Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi for allowing violence against Rohingya ethnic minority to continue in Myanmars Rakhine State.



" Suu Kyi does not deserve the Nobel Prize. Therefore, we urge the Nobel Prize Committee to take back the award," Andi Sinulingga, coordinator of the rally organized in front of the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, said on Saturday.



Suu Kyi should have stopped the violence and expulsion of Rohingyas based on humanitys sake, he stated.



They also demanded the Indonesian Government to take stern diplomatic measures to stop the atrocities in Myanmar.



"We call on the Indonesian Government to accept Rohingya refugees temporarily, while conducting diplomatic steps," he remarked.



They also asked the International Criminal Court to conduct trials for those responsible for the genocide of Rohingyas.



They have also asked the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to stop the atrocities because the crisis in Myanmar could endanger the security and stability in the Southeast Asian region.



Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights."



But, she has been criticized internationally for allowing genocide, discrimination, and violence against Muslim Rohingyas.



Meanwhile, in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Muslim students grouped in an organization of Badko-HMI, have urged the Indonesian Government to ask the Nobel Committee to take back the Nobel Prize from Suu Kyi.



Mohammad Sidiq Djatola, chairman of the Central Sulawesi Badko-HMI, explained in Palu on Saturday that the government should also cut diplomatic ties with Myanmar and pressurize the Myanmar Government to protect Rohingyas, unwanted nationals of Myanmar.



The students also called on the government to ask the UN and international human right bodies to be fair toward Muslims, particularly the Rohingyas, which have been considered by the UN as the worlds most oppressed people.



"Muslims are among the most important part of the world population; therefore, the UN should provide humanitarian protection to Rohingyas," he remarked.



Indonesia, as the largest nation in ASEAN and having the worlds largest Muslim population, should take concrete actions to stop the violence against Rohingyas, he added.



"President Joko Widodo must take concrete steps to find solution and stop the crimes committed by the government, military, and extremists of Myanmar," he noted, adding that the students organization condemned the violence against Rohingyas.(*)