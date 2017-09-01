Jakarta protestors fail to meet Myanmar`s ambassador

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Some 100 to 200 protestors demonstrated in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta, Saturday, demanding to meet the ambassador to express concern over the ongoing atrocities against Rohingya Muslims, but their request was declined.



Grouped in "Professional Community for Rohingya Humanitary," they called on the Myanmar government to put an end to the genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority living in Rakhine State, Myanmar.



They intended to put up posters on the front wall of the embassy depicting the killings and violence that Rohingyas have endured, but Jakartas police thwarted their efforts.



"Please, step back. You cannot do that, as this is Myanmars jurisdiction," Menteng Sector Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Ronald Purba said while speaking to the protestors who were planning to put up posters.



The protestors burnt posters of Myanmars national leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was accused of staying silent when genocide was occurring in her country.



Ichsan Loulembah, a coordinator of the community, stated that the rally was held to protest against the crimes on humanity committed by the Myanmar government.



"Crimes against humanity are committed regardless of race or religion and are universal in nature. We demand that the humanity aspect be upheld," he stated.



Meanwhile, Yandri Susanto, a lawmaker from the National Mandate Party, had earlier urged Myanmar, which is part of the global community, to abide by the universal values of humanity.



Myanmar must not oppress and discriminate against the Rohingya ethnic minority on grounds that their faith and ethnicity are different from Myanmars majority Buddhist population.



"We urge the Indonesian government to take concrete actions. If necessary, we should expel Myanmars ambassador to make them understand that the issue of humanity is very important," Susanto emphasized.



Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi has planned to visit Myanmar in the near future to provide humanitarian aid to the victims and to urge the Myanmar government to stop the violence.(*)