PDIP condemns Rohingya oppression

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia Democratic Party Struggle (PDIP) has condemned the recent oppression of the ethnic Rohingya community in Myanmar and has called to put an immediate end to it.



"The PDIP has urged the Indonesian government to immediately extend humanitarian aid and take diplomatic steps," Hasto Kristiyanto, the partys secretary general, stated here on Saturday.



He said crimes against humanity could not be allowed to occur and must be stopped, adding that the PDIP will extend full support to the government through its foreign ministry to immediately visit that country for the purpose.



Kristiyanto said the PDIP has urged the government to extend humanitarian aid and take diplomatic action to ensure that the Myanmar government seeks a peaceful means to settle the problem.



"Indonesia, as a "big brother" in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), must take an initiative with regard to the Rohingya conflict. The foundation is very strong. Our foreign policy, which is free and independent, is aimed at creating world peace. On behalf of creating peace, as an implementation of the second principle of its Pancasila state ideology on humanity or internationalism, active initiative must be taken, including urging the Myanmar government to immediately stop violence against its people," he said.



The PDIP believes that effective and quick diplomatic action through the ASEAN will play an important role in preventing further violence.



"The PDIP will take part in the solidarity movement as a moral force to prevent further violence on the Rohingya community," Kristiyanto said.



President Jokowi Widodo is a cadre of the PDIP, which is the countrys biggest political party, led by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri who is also the daughter of Indonesias first president Soekarno.(*)