Fireworks kill spectator of Indonesia-Fiji soccer match

Bekasi, W Java (ANTARA News) - Catur Yuliantono (32), a soccer spectator, was killed by fireworks in the international friendship match between the teams of Indonesia and Fiji in Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (Sept 2).



"The fireworks were flown from the southern grandstand to the east grandstand immediately after the match. One spectator who was affected by fireworks then died," according to Ratu Tisha Destria, secretary general of the All Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) in Candrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi on Saturday.



Meanwhile, police arrested the perpetrators for an investigation.



Ratu further said that PSSI actually had applied the high security standard in the international friendship match.



She, however, admitted that an audience passed into the stadium and brought with fireworks that eventually caused fatality.



"PSSI accompanied and admitted the victim to a hospital. We express our condolences to the family of the victim and condemn this attitude and all acts that could destroy the national football," Ratu disclosed.



In the meantime, Gatot Widakdo, head of Media Relations and Digital Promotion of PSSI, said that PSSI provide compensation to family of the victim.



Gatot also hoped that PSSI does not get sanctions from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or the International Football Federation (FIFA) due to this case.



In the match, the soccer teams of Indonesia and Fiji shared 0-0.(*)