PKB chief writes to Suu Kyi about Rohingya crisis

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Chairman of the Nation Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar has written to Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi, expressing his concern about the Rohingya ethnic groups sufferings.



In his press statement released on Saturday, Muhaimin said he could hardly restrain himself after learning how the Myanmar government has treated the Rohingya minority group.



"Havent you felt it for dozens of years? Madam Suu Kyi, 18 thousand Rohingya residents have fled to Bangladesh in less than 24 hours. Most of them are women, children and old people. You may turn a blind eye to this news," he stated in his open letter.



The PKB chairman said he was surprised at why Suu Kyi, who has struggled for democracy for years, keeps her eye off the fate of the Rohingyas.



Cak Imin, as the PKB chief is popularly called, asked when Suu Kyi will recall the Rohingya residents back to Myanmar.



"They are complete human beings and not escapees, bacteria, or second-class citizens. I appeal to the UN to step in to solve the cruelty," he remarked.



He also asked the Myanmar ambassador to Indonesia to clarify why the violence against the Rohingyas could happen.



On Saturday, more than 100 people of the "Professional Community for Rohingya Humanitary" staged a rally in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Jakarta to demand the Myanmar government to stop the genocide against the Rohingyas.



"We hope the military and civilian regime in Myanmar would stop violence and genocide against the Rohingyas," Andi Sinulingga, a coordinator of the rally, stated.



The demonstrators also demanded Suu Kyi to not remain silent and to make efforts to stop the massacre and expulsion of Rohingyas.(*)