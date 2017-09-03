Costa Rica to open embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz is on a visit to Indonesia, and to officially open the embassy of his country in Jakarta on September 5, 2017, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.



"This is the first visit to Indonesia by Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, and the visit aims to open Costa Rican Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday," Retno remarked after holding a bilateral meeting with her Costa Rican counterpart at the Pancasila building of Foreign Affairs Minister on Pejambon street, on Sunday.



The Embassy of Costa Rica will be the 104th foreign diplomatic representative and the 12th representatives of the Latin American countries in Jakarta.



"The embassy will facilitate efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Costa Rica," Foreign Minister Retno said.



She stated that the opening of the Costa Rican Embassy also affirms the position of Jakarta as the diplomatic capital of ASEAN. During his visit to Indonesia, the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica will also meet with the Secretary-General of ASEAN.



"On this occasion, I am honored and happy to say that we will open the Costa Rican embassy in this beautiful country," said Foreign Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz.



According to Foreign Minister Sanz, the plan to open the Costa Rican Embassy in Jakarta has been discussed and planned during the visit of the Indonesian foreign affairs minister to San Jose in 2015.



"We were then discussing the possibility of opening the Costa Rican Embassy in Jakarta. I am glad we were able to carry out the agreement and finally we have a permanent physical building as a representative office in Jakarta," Sanz said.



This year, the Government of Indonesia and Costa Rica commemorate 32 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



"My visit to Indonesia is also because this year we commemorate 32 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Costa Rica," Sanz said.(*)