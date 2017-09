Ergon – Hurricane Harvey update

JACKSON, Miss.--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Operations in Ergon’s naphthenic refinery in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and paraffinic refinery in Newell, West Virginia, have not been affected by Hurricane Harvey. As the company’s export terminal in Houston has been temporarily closed, some minor delays in the vessel program can be expected. However, this should not impact Ergon’s capability to timely supply international customers.Ergon will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep customers informed of any changes.Ergon, Inc., is a privately held company based in Jackson, Mississippi, that operates under six primary business segments: Refining & Marketing, Asphalt & Emulsions, Transportation & Terminaling, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, and Corporate & Other.View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170901005749/en/ Ergon CommunicationsCathy Pendleton, 601-933-3531Source: Ergon, Inc.