Sampoerna wins FinanceAsia’s “Best Company Poll 2017”
38 minutes ago | 150 Views
Jakarta (Antara) – For the 17th year FinanceAsia has asked investors for their views on best managed companies across the region. This year, PT HM Sampoerna Tbk. (Sampoerna/IDX: HMSP) has been awarded for the recognition in three categories in FinanceAsia’s Best Company Poll 2017. Sampoerna won "Best Managed Company", "Most Committed to Corporate Governance" and “Best at Corporate Social Responsibility”. The 104-year old company has achieved these awards in the last two years.
“We are very happy with the continued success of Sampoerna driven by our strong brands and tremendous employees. Sampoerna will continue to invest in Indonesia and committed in delivering positive returns for our shareholders,” said President Director of Sampoerna, Mindaugas Trumpaitis.
Sampoerna takes great pride in its reputation for good corporate governance and believes success can be achieved through transparent communications across the organization, thereby facilitating employee engagement and accountability. In 2016, Sampoerna retained its leadership position in the Indonesian cigarette market with a 33.4% market share, sales volume of 105.5 billion sticks and continued to deliver positive result with 23.1% growth in net profit in 2016 compared to 2015. The company also remains Indonesia’s largest taxpayer, with payments to the Indonesian government of approximately Rp. 63.5 trillion in 2016.
The company believes that giving back to society should go beyond its literal meaning. In order to reap high quality results, Sampoerna’s contribution has to give a positive impact to both internal and external stakeholders. Therefore, Sampoerna’s Corporate Social Responsibility program is conducted under the umbrella program of “Sampoerna Untuk Indonesia”. This program focuses on four core areas: access to education, economic opportunity, empowering women, as well as disaster relief and preparedness.
“These awards are an affirmation that our commitment to our key stakeholders, including adult consumers, business partners, our employees and Indonesian society. One of the main reasons why we are the most respected company in Indonesia is due to the outstanding capabilities of our employees. We encourage our employees to give back to their local communities by donating their talent to associations or initiatives where they live and work,” added Mr. Trumpaitis.
The results were based on a survey of over 250 portfolio managers, investors and buy-side analysts from across Asia and around the world. FinanceAsia is widely known as Asia’s authoritative source for finance, investment banking, as well as economic and capital markets news. Full results of the poll can be found here: http://www.financeasia.com/News/435024,asias-best-managed-companies-part-4.aspx
