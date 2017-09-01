TCL awarded for its smart life AC at IFA 2017

TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
TCL's T-GUARDIAN series air conditioners (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)
Leading the Aircon+ Era

BEIJING--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Honored by International Data Group (IDG) and German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd., TCL was awarded the IFA Intelligent Security Innovation Gold Award for its T-GUARDIAN series air conditioner at IFA 2017 Berlin, the world’s top show of consumer electronics and home appliances.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170903005047/en/

TCL was also awarded the China Household Appliances Innovation Award for TCL F6 series and T-GUARDIAN series air conditioners by the CHERI (China Household Electronic Research Institute) on the scene.

TCL T-GUARDIAN is built-in with a high-solution camera, through which the user will be able to monitor the home environment while he or she is outside. Once there is any object entering into the scene, an alarm message will be sent to the user for notification. Considering privacy, the security camera can be hidden with a foldable mechanism when monitoring is no longer needed.

Simplified structure without a complex mechanism largely increased its efficiency and reliability. Its advantages cover distinguished Doric style outlook, high-efficiency heat exchanger and eco-friendliness, air purification and quality detection, etc.

Other ‘Aircon+’ series air conditioners demonstrated at the show also included the T-Health, The T-Sunny, the T-Music, and the T-Link. Moreover, just right after the launch of TCL Miracle series AC in 2016, TCL also introduced its new arrivals - TCL Elite & Grace series air conditioners to the overseas market at IFA 2017, which impressed visitors with its advanced features of I set, self-cleaning, etc.

‘Aircon+’ innovative technologies can be regarded as TCL's trial to advance the development of the air conditioner industry. TCL has been seeking breakthroughs towards intelligence and creating a new generation of air conditioner products, which would boast more practical scenario functions and customized designed features for various groups of users.

Being a global manufacturer of smart products and provider of Internet application services, TCL saw its brand value reach RMB 76.5 billion in 2016, and continued to be China's third largest air conditioner exporter for consecutive years.

