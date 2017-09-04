Economic sanctions can be imposed on Myanmar: Expert

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Economic sanctions, until the use of force, can be imposed on Myanmar to save Rohingya ethnic minority members.



"The form of Responsibility to Protect (R2P or RtoP) can become economic sanctions until the use of force. ASEAN can implement R2P to save Rohingya people," Indonesias (UI) international law expert Hikmahanto Juwana said here on Monday.



The R2P is a global political commitment, which is endorsed by all member states of the United Nations at the 2005 World Summit to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi should urge Myanmar to stop violence against Rohingyas, he remarked.



Officials of various countries stated that Myanmar is pursuing ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims.



If violence against Rohingyas cannot be stopped, the international community can take actions based on the R2P.



In addition, Juwana affirmed that ASEAN had obligations because it was a regional issue.



ASEAN should carry out its international obligations regarding the ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Rohingyas.



Therefore, after a meeting with Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the Government of Indonesia can summon an emergency session to take appropriate steps for ASEAN against Myanmar.



"If ethnic cleansing of the Muslim Rohingyas still occurs, ASEAN can impose economic sanctions on Myanmar. The effort is expected to be supported and followed by other countries in the world," Juwana concluded.



Indonesias Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly earlier expressed regret over the tragedy of Rohingya community in Myanmar that had violated humanitarian principles.



"I deeply regret the tragedy affecting the Rohingya community that has violated the principles of human rights," Laoly noted on the sidelines of the International Conference themed "1st ASEAN Symposium of Criminology" held at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences in the University of Indonesia in Depok on Monday.



He also revealed that President Joko Widodo had instructed Marsudi to visit Myanmar to provide assistance to settle the Rohingya issue.



"Long before the event took place, we have paid greater attention to the Rohingya community by building schools and offering humanitarian aid," he pointed out.(*)