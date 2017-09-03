US absorbs 23.11 percent of Balinese textile products

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The US market has absorbed about 23.11 percent of non-knit textile products, worth US$5.240 million, exported by Bali province in July, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said here on Monday.



"The US market was the highest consumer of Balinese textiles; followed by Singapore, with 14.29 percent; Australia, with 9.30 percent; and Hong Kong, with 6.29 percent," the Bali BPS chairman, Adi Nugroho, stated in the provinces capital city Denpasar.



Apart from the non-knit textiles, the Balinese handmade goods were also exported to France (6.56 percent), Spain (4.01 percent), Japan (0.68 percent), China (0.62 percent), the Netherlands (1.07 percent), and Germany (1.75 percent).



The other 31.02 percent of the handmade products were distributed to other states across the world, he remarked.



However, in July 2017, the number of exports, mainly in textiles, has declined by 15.87 percent, or worth $988,739, compared to the previous month.



"Meanwhile, compared to the similar month last year, the figure has marked a slight growth of $76,352, or 1.48 percent. In July 2016, the province exported textiles worth $5.146 million," Nugroho remarked.



According to Nugroho, the textile products contributed to 13.75 percent of the overall $38.126 million exports in the province.



Despite the increase in number of some commodities, the total exports in the province has decreased by 25.01 percent, or $12.71 million.



Balinese textiles have been highly praised in several countries, because the products are produced manually instead of machines, he added.



Some countries, such as United States of America, Singapore, and Australia, have served as three largest markets for the Balinese textile products, Nugroho reiterated.



Meanwhile, in order to improve the exports in non-oil and gas sectors, the provinces Industry and Trade Agency has launched a design training program to micro-middle businesses.



Comprised of 13 sessions, the program aims to improve the designs of textile products and other derivative commodities.(*)