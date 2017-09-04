DPR to hold leadership meeting to address Myanmar`s humanitarian crisis

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The leadership of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis affecting Rohingya Muslims in Myanmars Rakhine State, among others.



"We will hold a leadership meeting. As a follow up to it, we will hold a consultation meeting with chiefs of the House factions as part of the efforts to issue an official political recommendation from the DPR," Deputy Chairman of DPR Taufik Kurniawan noted here on Monday.



Political recommendation on the humanitarian crisis is important, as violence and murder have continued in Rakhine State, he stated.



The National Mandate Party politician said the conflict in Myanmar is an extraordinary humanitarian crime, and the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Myanmars de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi must be revoked.



"It constitutes an extraordinary humanitarian crime," he noted.



The DPR will also discuss the issue at the World Parliamentary International Forum scheduled for Wednesday (Sept 6). The DPR will urge the forum to pay attention to the issue, he emphasized.



"The forum comprises 47 countries, including Myanmar. The issue has been so serious that it may lead to a genocide," he remarked.



On Sunday, President Joko Widodo had urged the Myanmar government to put an end to violence against its citizens.



"This evening, the foreign minister left for Myanmar to urge its government to stop and prevent violence and to protect all its citizens, including Muslims, in Myanmar and to give access to humanitarian assistance," he added.(*)