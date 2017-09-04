Government encourages Papua`s youth to become pilots

Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA News) - The central government has encouraged the youth of Papua and West Papua to join the flight education program in order to become pilots.



West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan remarked here on Sunday that this year, the central government, through the Ministry of Transportation, has organized an affirmative education program for majoring in the field of aviation.



"The program has been announced, and the online registration process is also open. The government wants the youth of Papua and West Papua to enroll in the program and become pilots," Governor Mandacan remarked.



As part of this program, he said the government of West Papua Province is ready to bear the costs if the number of cadets from West Papua exceeds the quota set by the central government.



"In total, the allotment for Papua and West Papua is 12 students, but if the number is more, the local government is ready to bear the costs for the additional applicants," he revealed.



In the meantime, spokesman of the West Papua Transportation Office Max L. Sabarofex said bright youth, with sound physical and mental fitness, from Papua and West Papua were a prerequisite for the flight education program.



The affirmative program offered by the central government is currently in the registration phase that started on Aug 31 and will end on October 31, 2017, and Sabarofex has already informed all districts and cities in West Papua about it.(*)