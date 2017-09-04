Suu Kyi welcomes Indonesia`s proposal to resolve Rohingya humanitarian crisis

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - During a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Naypyidaw, Monday, Myanmars State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi welcomed Indonesias proposal to resolve the current humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State.



The proposal is organized in the 4+1 formula that includes the four main elements of recovering security and stability, maximizing self-restraint and no use of force, protecting all citizens of Myanmar regardless of ethnicity and religion, as well as opening access for humanitarian assistance.



"The one plus element is implementing recommendations from the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State led by (former UN security general) Kofi Annan," the minister noted in a statement from the Foreign Ministrys spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir received by ANTARA.



Responding to a report of recommendations submitted by Annan in August, the Myanmar government will soon establish a special committee whose duty is to monitor the implementation of the recommendations.



During her discussion with Suu Kyi, Minister Marsudi particularly highlighted the lengthy time taken in the process of distributing humanitarian assistance to the people in Rakhine State.



"In this case, we encourage the Myanmar government to create a mechanism for distributing humanitarian assistance that can be led by the government but at the same time involve the International Red Cross and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Indonesia," Marsudi explained.



In addition to meeting Suu Kyi, Minister Marsudi had the opportunity to meet Myanmars other high-ranking officials: Military Chief Commander Min Aung Hlaing, National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun, and a presidential minister.



"My intention of going to Myanmar is to deliver the message of the Indonesian people who are concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State that has led to several casualties," Marsudi remarked.



The attack on the Myanmar police on Aug 25 by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army has triggered a counter-offensive raid that resulted in the killings of more than 100 people, including civilians.



The incident has forced thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh to avoid Myanmars worst humanitarian conflict in the last five years.



Indonesia, in this case, continues to help Rakhine State to develop through the reform and reconciliation process by promoting inclusive development and strengthening democratization.(*)