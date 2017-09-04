RI`s minister meets Myanmar`s govt, calling to stop violence in Rakhine

The Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi arrived in Myanmars Capital Naypyitaw on Monday, to meet some governments officials and convey peace message to stop violence in Rakhine State.



Minister Marsudi will meet Myanmars Military Chief Commander Min Aung Hlaing prior to meeting with State Counsellor and Foreign Affairs Minister Aung San Suu Kyi to emphasize the urgency of security and stability in Rakhine State.



"Then, I will be meeting State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, where I am going to convey some proposals and calls, including the importance of protection for all peope who live in Raknie State," she said on a taping video received here on Monday.



After meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi, Minister Marsudi will meet Myanmars National Security Advisor U Thaung Tun and some presidential ministers to discuss the proposal given by Indonesia in detail.



"One of which, I will discuss about the Indonesian plan to offer humanitarian assistance for Rakhine State," she noted.



Minister Marsudi departed to Myanmar on Sunday (Sept 3), following President Joko Widodos instruction and an initial communication with Myanmar authorities in regards to escalating humanitarian crisis impacted to Rohingyans in Rakhine State during the past week.



Earlier on Aug 31, the minister launched the Humanitarian Assistance for Sustainable Community (HASCO) program for Myanmar as the commitment of the Indonesian Humanity Alliance to Myanmar (AKIM), which is a group of 11 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) aimed at inclusively providing long-and mid-term aids to the community affected in the Rakhine state.



The two million USD program, according to Marsudi, covers four sectors, including education, health, economy, and capacity building.



After conducting various meetings with Myanmars government, Minister Marsudi will leave to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to meet her counterpart Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmood Ali to discuss about refugees issues in the region.(*)