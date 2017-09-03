Tax revenues Rp685 trillion until August this year

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Taxation Directorate General (DJP) said cumulative tax revenues in the first 8 months of this year reached Rp686 trillion or around 53.5 percent of the target of Rp1,283 trillion set in the 2017 state budget.



"The tax revenues were around 10.23 percent larger than recorded in the same period last year," Director of Services and Public Relations of the DJP, Hestu Yoga Saksama said here on Monday.



The tax revenues until August this year included Rp378 trillion from non-oil/gas income tax, Rp267 trillion in value added tax and Luxury sales tax, Rp1.2 trillion in land and building tax (PBB), Rp4.3 trillion in other taxes and Rp35 trillion in oil and gas income tax.



"Land and building tax in the first 8 months last year reached Rp15 trillion. There was change in regulation that that PBB would be received in September, 2017. There is no problem," Hestu Yoga said.



He said tax revenue in August alone totaled Rp85 trillion or around 3 percent lower than Rp87 trillion in the same month last year.



"It is necessary to keep in mind , last year there was revenues under the tax amnesty program of almost Rp5 trillion in August, and PBB for August this year around Rp10 trillion have not yet received," he said.



He said the biggest challenge in tax collection in the remaining time of this year is additional revenues from tax amnesty, adding,". DJP is still to work extra hard until the end of the year."



Tax payers are expected to be more compliant and thos not taking part in the tax amnesty program are called on to pay their tax obligations, he said.(*)