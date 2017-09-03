Pertamax consumption up 73 percent in E Java

Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Non-subsidized fuel Pertamax consumption in East Java, Bali, and Nusa Tenggara jumped 73 percent in the first half of 2017, compared to the same period last year, state oil and gas firm Pertamina said.



"Until the first semester of 2017, Pertamax consumption reached 688.150 kiloliters, up 73 percent from 397,437 kiloliters in the same period last year," General Manager of Pertamina Region V, Herman M Zaini stated here on Monday.



The increase in Pertamax consumption suggested that motorists have increasingly become aware of quality fuel, he noted.



"Pertamina will always make efforts to meet the market demand by raising the supply of Pertamax in gasoline stations so that non-subsidized fuel consumption will increase in the years to come," he remarked.



To mark the National Customer Day which falls on Sept 4, PT Pertamina Region V chose a lucky customer to fill his motorcycle with Pertamax free of charge.



"The program reflects Pertaminas commitment to always improve the quality of its products and services to consumers in a sustainable manner. We appreciate all sides, particularly consumers who have given support and put trust in Pertamina products, particularly Pertamax," he revealed.(*)