TCL wins prestigious 2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards
39 minutes ago | 162 Views
TV XESS/85X6 wins “Quantum Dot Technology Gold Award”
BERLIN--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- TCL, one of the largest consumer electronics companies in the world, has been honored by International Data Group (IDG) and German Industry & Commerce Ltd (GIC) with the “Quantum Dot Technology Gold Award”(TV XESS/85 X6), a 2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Award.
TCL was also granted the “Intelligent Security Innovation Gold Award” for its T-Guardian Air conditioner.
“We are thrilled to receive this award,“ said Zhang Shaoyong, General Manager of Product Center, TCL Multimedia, promising to remain focused on harnessing the power of new technologies such as Quantum Dot.
The supersized, 85-inch award-winning TCL XESS Private Theatre X6, offers a premium, immersive visual experience with its world-leading Quantum Dot display technology, picture processing ability and Dolby Vision™ high-dynamic-range (HDR). Leveraging the HDR technology that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast and a fuller palette of rich colors.
The X6 comes with a Harman Kardon sound system, offering 12-sound channels and 360° surround stereo sound with a 10-inch woofer. The volume generated by the 7.1.4 sound system reaches 40L. It also supports Dolby Atmos® sound technology and DTS: X 7.1.4 technology. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive sound experience that places and moves audio anywhere around you, including overhead. Its craftsmanship integrates metallic elements with walnut wood grain texture. Being 24.8mm wide, the XESS Private Theatre X6 is one of the thinnest, supersized TVs and the thinnest of those above 80 inches.
“TCL’s XESS Private Theatre X6 delivers the latest, exciting breakthroughs that consumers have been waiting for, which is all about Intelligent Technology,” said Jennifer Xu, VP of IDG Asia. “‘Smart’ has become a key word in the pursuit of the next generation of cutting-edge consumer products.”
These latest wins followed a number of other TCL product awards bestowed earlier this year. Notable among these is the X2, TCL’s Android QLED TV from the company’s flagship series, which received the iF Design Award 2017. TCL’s award-winning product portfolio also includes the C70 TV - EISA “BEST BUY 2017-2018” and C2 series -Red Dot Award: Product Design.
