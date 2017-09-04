TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Tuesday, 5th September 2017

Polyplastics reports strong growth for DURACON (R) POM for gear/bearing markets

AsiaNet 69900

TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. reports strong global demand for its high sliding grades of DURACON (R) polyoxymethylene (POM) resin which are based on the company's leading-edge noise reduction technology. These materials are specially designed for plastic gears and bearings for audiovisual devices, office automation systems, home appliances, and automotive components.

Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/img/201709045272-O2-516mUV2a
Logo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/img/201709045272-O1-Q2C5A5HO

DURACON POM holds about a 60% share of the Japanese POM resin market, and roughly 30% of the global market, says Polyplastics. Noise reduction grades account for approximately 6% of the total sales volume of DURACON POM.

Among crystalized resins, POM is used in the majority of gear applications instead of resins such as PA and PBT due to its superior strength and stiffness in a temperature range of 60C to 80C (140F to 176F), which is typical for office automation and automotive applications.  

Polyplastics' line of high sliding grades includes DURACON (R) POM NW-02, an all-purpose material with both advantages of PE-alloy-type and non-alloy-type grades. It is the highest selling among the high sliding grades suitable for various conditions and applications, and used in many industries including office automation and automotive components.

DURACON (R) POM SW-01 is an alloy-type grade that is suitable for high-pressure sliding conditions. It has achieved success in the automotive industry for such components as bearings and cams whose requirements can't be filled by conventional noise reduction grades. DURACON (R) POM LW-02 is a non-alloy-type grade which was recently developed to meet the more stringent requirements of office automation component and equipment manufacturers in the areas of wear, fatigue, and noise.

About Polyplastics
Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastic solutions. The company's broad product portfolio includes POM, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), and liquid crystal polymer (LCP). The company has the largest global market share of POM. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

For more information, visit
https://www.polyplastics.com/en/docs/lp/201709_01/index.vm

DURACON (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and
other countries.


Source: Polyplastics Co., Ltd.
