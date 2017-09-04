People should act wisely regarding Rohingya issue: Expert

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias (UI) international law expert Hikmahanto Juwana stated that people must act wisely and think critically to address the issue of Rohingya Muslims.



"People, in expressing their anger towards the government of Myanmar, must refrain from taking violent measures against Myanmars symbols in Indonesia," Hikmahanto Juwana said here on Tuesday.



Such actions will burden the government of Indonesia to find ways to resolve the complicated Rohingya issue, he noted.



The Indonesian community should trust the government for the settlement of the crisis in Myanmar.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi earlier asked the Myanmar authorities to grant access to international aid in order to overcome humanitarian crisis in Myanmars Rakhine State.



The minister hoped Myanmar would grant access to Indonesian non-governmental organizations, which intend to extend humanitarian aid, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry remarked in a press statement released on Monday.



"Indonesia is ready to assist Myanmar in extending humanitarian aid. We are waiting for the access," the minister noted.



She expressed hope that Indonesias humanitarian aid would reach all people who are in dire need of such assistance, without exception.



Humanitarian aid to the people, who badly need food and medical assistance, must be prioritized, she added.



She further expressed hope that Myanmar security authorities will soon restore security and stability in Rakhine state.



Security and stability in Rakhine state is badly needed to ensure that humanitarian aid could be distributed, and rehabilitation process and inclusive development could be continued, she remarked.



The Indonesian government has made every effort to implement inclusive development and restore conditions in Rakhine state by, among others, building a hospital in Marauk U and providing aid program in the fields of health, education, economy, and capacity building,



"The Indonesian NGOs have cooperated with the Myanmar government and NGOs for quite a long time in distributing humanitarian aid and providing assistance for medium and long-term development," he concluded.(*)