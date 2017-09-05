Minister calls on people to respond cautiously to Rohingya crisis

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has called on the public to respond cautiously to the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State of Myanmar.



"People should be calm and not act carelessly as the government has taken necessary measures to end the tragedy," Wiranto said in a general lecture at Tarumanegara University here on Tuesday.



He noted that President Joko Widodo has taken strict measures as a response to the tragedy and has sent the foreign affairs minister to Myanmar.



The move has shown the governments deep concern over the crisis, Wiranto added.



"The public can hold protests as long as they do it peacefully. Do not take your own move and throw molotov cocktails," he noted.



Wiranto, in his lecture, reiterated that it would be unnecessary to withdraw the Indonesian ambassador to Myanmar, as it would complicate aid distribution to the country.



"So, do not act carelessly," he remarked.



Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi has proposed a 4+1 formula to Myanmar to help solve the security and humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, where the Muslim Rohingyas were prosecuted.



The formula would comprise efforts to recover security and stability, maximize self-restraint, and avoid violence and protection for all in Rakhine State, regardless of their ethnicity and religion, and open the access for humanitarian aid.



Another element is the effort to implement the recommendation of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State led by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.



The attack on the Myanmar police on Aug 25 by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army has triggered a counter-offensive raid that resulted in the killings of more than 100 people, including civilians.



The incident has forced thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh to avoid Myanmars worst humanitarian conflict in the last five years.(*)