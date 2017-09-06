Novanto files pretrial suit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Chairman of the House of Representatives (DPR) Setya Novanto has filed a pretrial suit with the South Jakarta District Court against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)s decision to name him a suspect in an ID-card graft case.



"It is true that Novanto has filed a pretrial suit on Sept 4, 2017," spokesman for the district court Made Sutrisna said here on Tuesday.



The anti-graft body named him as a suspect in the ID-card graft chase on July 17, 2017. He is accused of inflicting Rp2.3 trillion in losses to the state in relation to the Rp5.9 trillion project.



"The judge who will try the case is Chepy Iskandar," he stated.



No date for the first trial of the case has been set.



The court will set the date if it has received dossiers of the pretrial suit, he added.



"Normally, a court session will be held a week later but the dossiers have not reached the judge yet," he noted.



On July 20, the Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced Irman, former director general of demography and vital statistics at the Home Affairs Ministry, to seven years in prison, and Sugiharto, former director of administrative information management of demography and vital statistics directorate general at the Home Affairs Ministry, to five years in jail, for their involvement in the case.(*)