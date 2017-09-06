Police seize 134 kilograms of crystal meth in N Sumatra
18 minutes ago | 104 Views
Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - Police in North Sumatra province have seized 134 kilograms of crystal meth and arrested two drug suspects.
One of the suspects, identified by his initials as SPD, was arrested early last Thursday (Aug 31) at Platina Street in Medan, capital of North Sumatra province, spokesperson of the North Sumatra Provincial Police Senior Commissioner Rina Sari Ginting stated here on Tuesday.
During the raid, the police seized 134 packages of crystal meth believed to have been smuggled by a drug syndicate from Malaysia, she noted.
It is believed that the drug syndicate has circulation networks in Aceh, Medan, and Jakarta.
Based on the results of the investigation into SPD, the police found that the 41-year old man acted as a courier who received and kept the crystal meth, she added.
The police later arrested a member of the drug syndicate, identified by his initials as AK, at Listrik Street in Medan at around 09.00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept 3), she revealed.
The 34-year old AK also played a role as a courier who brought the crystal meth from Aceh to Medan, she explained.(*)
One of the suspects, identified by his initials as SPD, was arrested early last Thursday (Aug 31) at Platina Street in Medan, capital of North Sumatra province, spokesperson of the North Sumatra Provincial Police Senior Commissioner Rina Sari Ginting stated here on Tuesday.
During the raid, the police seized 134 packages of crystal meth believed to have been smuggled by a drug syndicate from Malaysia, she noted.
It is believed that the drug syndicate has circulation networks in Aceh, Medan, and Jakarta.
Based on the results of the investigation into SPD, the police found that the 41-year old man acted as a courier who received and kept the crystal meth, she added.
The police later arrested a member of the drug syndicate, identified by his initials as AK, at Listrik Street in Medan at around 09.00 a.m. on Sunday (Sept 3), she revealed.
The 34-year old AK also played a role as a courier who brought the crystal meth from Aceh to Medan, she explained.(*)
Latest News
- Police seize 134 kilograms of crystal meth in N Sumatra 18 minutes ago
- Novanto files pretrial suit 20 minutes ago
- Minister calls on people to respond cautiously to Rohingya crisis 11 hours ago
- Minister officially opens Costa Rican Embassy in Jakarta 11 hours ago
- Police chief reiterates commitment to investigate Saracen case 14 hours ago
- Government allocates Rp16 billion for North Kalimantan 14 hours ago
- Rally held in Surabaya against Rohingya ethnic cleansing 14 hours ago
- Police chief bans planned Rohingya rally at Borobudur Temple 14 hours ago