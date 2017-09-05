Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds 500V sine-wave driver IC housed in small surface mounting package for three-phase brushless fan motors
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced the launch of “TB67B000FG,” a new three-phase brushless fan motor driver for air conditioners, air purifiers and other home appliances, and for industrial equipment. The new driver is a package addition to the “TB67B000 series,” which realizes highly efficient fan-motor drive and noise reduction in a single package.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905005647/en/
TB67B000FG is a sine-wave motor driver IC in the HSSOP34 surface-mount package. Sample shipments start today.
Growth in the fan motor market has increased demand for packages that support reflow mounting to secure more efficient board manufacturing. TB67B000FG’s adoption of the small HSSOP34 surface mount package realizes this objective. Components can be mounted on boards automatically, improving fan-motor manufacturing efficiency. On top of this, the required mounting area is about 53% smaller than that for the ‘TB67B000HG’ sine-wave driver IC, which is packaged in ‘HDIP30,’ a conventional lead-insertion package. The new IC contributes to board space-saving.
Main Features
1. Small surface mount package for reflow mounting
The small 36-pin HSSOP package (mounting area: 17.5 × 11.93mm) is adopted. A heat radiation pad on the package surface improves heat dissipation. Components can be mounted on boards automatically, as the package enables reflow mounting. The required mounting area is 53% smaller than that of its predecessor, which is housed in an HDIP type package (mounting area: 32.8 × 13.5mm)
2. Sine-wave drive with a rating of 500V/2A is realized in a single package.
The sine-wave motor control IC and IGBT (rating of 500V/2A) are integrated in a single package. This reduces the size of mounting area and board layout, and contributes to overall system cost reduction.
3. Malfunction due to noise is prevented.
Malfunction due to noise is prevented by a latch circuit in the hall sensor input. Built-in digital and analog filters realize more stable motor operation.
4. Built-in error detection functions
Error detection functions for motor lock detection, under voltage lock out for power control, and thermal shutdown are incorporated.
|
Main Specifications
|
Product name
|
|
Current product
|
|
New product
|
Package
|
HDIP30
|
|
HSSOP34
|
Power supply voltage
|
For motor operation: 500V
|
For controller: 18V
|
Power supply voltage
|
For motor operation: 50 to 450V
|
For controller: 13.5 to 16.5V
|
Output current
|
2A
|
Driving method
|
Sine-wave PWM drive/Trapezoidal commutation
|
PWM frequency
|
14kHz to 23kHz
|
Lead angle control
|
Sine-wave PWM drive: 0 to 58°/32
steps
|
Input voltage for rotational speed command
|
Motor operation: 2.1V to 5.4V
|
Other features
|
|
• Built-in IGBT three-phase bridge
For more information about this new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67B000FG®ion=apc&lang=en
Customer Inquiries:
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel: +81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905005647/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
Digital Marketing Department
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
