Indonesia, Singapore enhance trust to mark 50th anniversary of bilateral ties

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Singapore will strengthen bilateral ties and enhance trust to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.



"We will increase bilateral ties, and the theme of the relations is boosting trust between the two countries," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung stated here, Tuesday.



Mutual trust between Indonesia and Singapore has been improving and getting better with time, he noted.



"Hence, trust between the two immediate neighboring countries is needed," he emphasized.



President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is on a visit to Singapore on September 6-7, 2017, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Singapore, he explained.



Singapore is the most visited country by Indonesians, he remarked.



Several activities have been readied for the celebration of the 50th anniversary.



The two countries will strengthen bilateral ties in the economic field, particularly for the development of the digital economy, which is growing.



Several outdoor activities involving Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Jokowi will be held, he said.



The two leaders will discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and the latest regional and international developments, including in the Korean Peninsula.



Singapore is one of the largest investors in Indonesia. Hence, Indonesia has offered a conducive investment climate for the neighboring country.



"Not only Singapore but a similar facility has also been offered to other countries, as Indonesia needs huge foreign direct investment to realize better quality of economic growth," he said.



Jokowi and Loong are also expected to discuss development of the Kendal Industrial Area, which was inaugurated in Nov 2016.



"The number of companies investing in the industrial area has been increasing to 30, while the other 40 are in the process of investing. The total investment for Kendal has reached US$360 million," Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi said recently.



