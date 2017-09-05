Senegal wants to buy 10 units of ship from PT PAL Indonesia

Workers at Strategic Sealift Vessel (SSV) PT PAL Indonesia (Persero), Surabaya, Jawa Timur, (14/8/2015). (ANTARA FOTO/M Risyal Hidayat)

London (ANTARA News) - The government of Senegal expressed interest in buying six warships and four commercial ships from PT PAL Indonesia, first secretary of Indonesian embassy in Dakar Dimas Prihadi said on Wednesday.



Chairman of Conseil dAdministration du Conseil Senegalais des Chargeurs (COSEC), Babacar Ndiaye, has sent a message to PT PAL Indonesia about the interest of his government in the ships produced by the Indonesian state-owned shipbuilding company.



Babacar Ndiaye , who visited PT PAL recently sent the message via Indonesian Ambassador to Senegal Mansyur Pangeran who met with PT PAL President Director Budiman Saleh in Surabaya, Dimas said.



Budiman Saleh said Africa is a potential market for the products of the countrys largest shipbuilding company.



Ships produced by PT PAL is highly competitive in technology and price and its products could be customized to suit the buyers, he said.



In addition, Indonesia has good reputation in Africa after the success in the sales of the CN-235 aircraft of state-owned aircraft maker PT Dirgantara to Senegal. From Senegal PT PAL could make market penetration to other co9untries in Africa.



Ambassador Mansyur said so far Senegal has purchased ships from France and "this is an opportunity for Indonesia to promote PT PAL products in Africa with technology and price highly competitive."



The after sales service provided by Indonesia for its CN-235 aircraft is appreciated in Senegal, strengthened the interest of that country in other strategic products from Indonesia, the ambassador said.



Mansyur said he hopes PT PAL would follow up the message by visiting Senegal to meet the Senegalese officials.



Financing for any deal made could be studied through a third party AD Trade Belgium in cooperation with Eximbank Indonesia.



Budiman Saleh appreciated the visit by the ambassador and his role in promoting the products of PT. PAL in Senegal and other countries in Africa.



He said PT. PAL is cooperating with a Turkish counterpart in producing floating power plant and with South Korea to produce submarines.



He said PT PAL also offers to produce offshore platforms for oil explorations in border area of Mauritania.



