New Uniqlo U Fall/Winter collection from UNIQLO Paris R&D Center epitomizes future of LifeWear
1 hour ago | 244 Views
TOKYO, Sep 6, 2017 - (Antara) - UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the Fall/Winter 2017 Uniqlo U collection at stores around Japan and through the uniqlo.com online store from Friday, September 29. This is the third Uniqlo U collection from the design team at the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center, led by Artistic Director, Christophe Lemaire. The new range stems from a drive to make clothing an ideal expression of its wearer, taking LifeWear toward the future through design, pattern, fabric development, and stitching innovations as part of a commitment to reinventing wardrobe basics.
The full collection will be available at 62 UNIQLO stores and online in 19 countries and territories. All domestic stores will sell parts of the range. The line will comprise 46 women's and 27 men's items in S through XXL sizes, as well as 11 accessories. XL through XXL pieces will be available only online.
Enhancing fit and comfort with 3D U-Knit
The new collection features items created with 3D U-Knit, a three-dimensional knitting technique that employs WHOLEGARMENT technology to enhance fit and comfort. 3D U-Knit is developed at Innovation Factory, a joint venture that UNIQLO's parent company, Fast Retailing, established in 2016 with Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of knitting machines. WHOLEGARMENT uses special machines to produce knitwear three-dimensionally in one entire piece, eliminating seams. Another advantage of this technology is that it is so flexible, empowering designers to perfectly materialize their visions.
3D U-Knit is the first stage in the UNIQLO quest to redefine quality knitwear. While WHOLEGARMENT has primarily been the domain of knitwear from fashion houses, employing this technology will help UNIQLO to offer unprecedented refinement at prices that are affordable for all. For this season, three dresses, one women's sweater, and one skirt have been created with this technique. A highlight of that range is a 3D Merino Ribbed Mock Neck Dress. The ribbing of this fit and flare piece accentuates natural femininity by following body contours. The skirt offers delightfully pleated drapes for a sophisticated and elegant look.
Coat and jacket range brimming with features and new ideas
Noteworthy additions to the Uniqlo U lineup this season are a women's BLOCKTECH trench coat, men's BLOCKTECH coat, and a men's BLOCKTECH mods coat. This stylish town wear combines a matte cotton surface with advanced BLOCKTECH technology that has become so popular with UNIQLO sportswear for outstanding wind proofing, waterproofing, and breathability.
Also debuting this season are men's and women's seamless down track jackets that incorporate new technology developed with Toray. The outer fabric employs double-weave polyester, reducing the number of stitches for outstanding wind proofing. The lightness and streamlined fit of this outerwear enables it to double as innerwear. Women's items can also serve as vests by unzipping the sleeves.
Pricing (in Japan, excluding consumption tax) *
- Outerwear 5,990 - 14,900 yen
- Pants 3,990 - 5,990 yen
- Skirts 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Shirts 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Cut & Sewn items 1,000 - 4,990 yen
- Knits 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Dresses 4,990 - 5,990 yen
- Socks 590 yen
- Shoes 3,990 - 4,990 yen
- Bags 1,990 - 3,990 yen
- Accessories 1,500 - 1,990 yen
*Pricing is subject to change. Visit the following website for details: www.uniqlo.com/UniqloU
Images for the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2017 collection
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_17FW_UniqloU.jpg
Download link for 17FW Uniqlo U logo, product photos, and collection images.
https://pd.fastretailing.com/access?key=6gOrgm_vYDR2yejBbxek4A
About the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center
This facility complements UNIQLO's other research and development units in Tokyo, Shanghai, New York, and Los Angeles. These centers gather information on local fashion trends, lifestyles, and new materials and innovate for product development, concepts, and designs. The world-class designers and pattern makers in the Paris design team contribute significantly to the ongoing evolution of LifeWear through their advances with Uniqlo U.
About Christophe Lemaire
1965 Born in France
1991 Established his own brand
2000 Appointed Artistic Director at Lacoste
2007 Opened a boutique in Paris and re-launched his own brand
2011 Appointed Women's Artistic Director at Hermes
2016 Appointed Artistic Director of UNIQLO Paris R&D Center
About UNIQLO LifeWear
Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.
About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing
UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading global Japanese retail holding company that designs, manufactures and sells clothing under seven main brands: Comptoir des Cotonniers, GU, Helmut Lang, J Brand, Princesse tam.tam, Theory, and UNIQLO. With global sales of approximately 1.7864 trillion yen for the 2016 fiscal year ending August 31, 2016 (US $17.31 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2016 rate of $1 = 103.2 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.
UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a truly global brand. Today the company has around 1,800 stores in 18 markets worldwide including Japan, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. and the U.S. In addition, Grameen UNIQLO, a social business established in Bangladesh in September 2010, currently operates several Grameen UNIQLO stores in Dhaka. UNIQLO manages an integrated business model under which it designs, manufactures, markets and sells high-quality, casual apparel. The company believes that truly great clothes should be supremely comfortable, feature universal designs, are of high quality and offer a superb fit to everyone who wears them.
With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.
For media queries, please contact:
UNIQLO Global PR
Hoyu Sha or Megumi Endo
Tel. +81 3 6865 0600
The full collection will be available at 62 UNIQLO stores and online in 19 countries and territories. All domestic stores will sell parts of the range. The line will comprise 46 women's and 27 men's items in S through XXL sizes, as well as 11 accessories. XL through XXL pieces will be available only online.
Enhancing fit and comfort with 3D U-Knit
The new collection features items created with 3D U-Knit, a three-dimensional knitting technique that employs WHOLEGARMENT technology to enhance fit and comfort. 3D U-Knit is developed at Innovation Factory, a joint venture that UNIQLO's parent company, Fast Retailing, established in 2016 with Shima Seiki Mfg., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of knitting machines. WHOLEGARMENT uses special machines to produce knitwear three-dimensionally in one entire piece, eliminating seams. Another advantage of this technology is that it is so flexible, empowering designers to perfectly materialize their visions.
3D U-Knit is the first stage in the UNIQLO quest to redefine quality knitwear. While WHOLEGARMENT has primarily been the domain of knitwear from fashion houses, employing this technology will help UNIQLO to offer unprecedented refinement at prices that are affordable for all. For this season, three dresses, one women's sweater, and one skirt have been created with this technique. A highlight of that range is a 3D Merino Ribbed Mock Neck Dress. The ribbing of this fit and flare piece accentuates natural femininity by following body contours. The skirt offers delightfully pleated drapes for a sophisticated and elegant look.
Coat and jacket range brimming with features and new ideas
Noteworthy additions to the Uniqlo U lineup this season are a women's BLOCKTECH trench coat, men's BLOCKTECH coat, and a men's BLOCKTECH mods coat. This stylish town wear combines a matte cotton surface with advanced BLOCKTECH technology that has become so popular with UNIQLO sportswear for outstanding wind proofing, waterproofing, and breathability.
Also debuting this season are men's and women's seamless down track jackets that incorporate new technology developed with Toray. The outer fabric employs double-weave polyester, reducing the number of stitches for outstanding wind proofing. The lightness and streamlined fit of this outerwear enables it to double as innerwear. Women's items can also serve as vests by unzipping the sleeves.
Pricing (in Japan, excluding consumption tax) *
- Outerwear 5,990 - 14,900 yen
- Pants 3,990 - 5,990 yen
- Skirts 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Shirts 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Cut & Sewn items 1,000 - 4,990 yen
- Knits 2,990 - 5,990 yen
- Dresses 4,990 - 5,990 yen
- Socks 590 yen
- Shoes 3,990 - 4,990 yen
- Bags 1,990 - 3,990 yen
- Accessories 1,500 - 1,990 yen
*Pricing is subject to change. Visit the following website for details: www.uniqlo.com/UniqloU
Images for the Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2017 collection
https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_17FW_UniqloU.jpg
Download link for 17FW Uniqlo U logo, product photos, and collection images.
https://pd.fastretailing.com/access?key=6gOrgm_vYDR2yejBbxek4A
About the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center
This facility complements UNIQLO's other research and development units in Tokyo, Shanghai, New York, and Los Angeles. These centers gather information on local fashion trends, lifestyles, and new materials and innovate for product development, concepts, and designs. The world-class designers and pattern makers in the Paris design team contribute significantly to the ongoing evolution of LifeWear through their advances with Uniqlo U.
About Christophe Lemaire
1965 Born in France
1991 Established his own brand
2000 Appointed Artistic Director at Lacoste
2007 Opened a boutique in Paris and re-launched his own brand
2011 Appointed Women's Artistic Director at Hermes
2016 Appointed Artistic Director of UNIQLO Paris R&D Center
About UNIQLO LifeWear
Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.
About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing
UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading global Japanese retail holding company that designs, manufactures and sells clothing under seven main brands: Comptoir des Cotonniers, GU, Helmut Lang, J Brand, Princesse tam.tam, Theory, and UNIQLO. With global sales of approximately 1.7864 trillion yen for the 2016 fiscal year ending August 31, 2016 (US $17.31 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2016 rate of $1 = 103.2 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.
UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a truly global brand. Today the company has around 1,800 stores in 18 markets worldwide including Japan, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, U.K. and the U.S. In addition, Grameen UNIQLO, a social business established in Bangladesh in September 2010, currently operates several Grameen UNIQLO stores in Dhaka. UNIQLO manages an integrated business model under which it designs, manufactures, markets and sells high-quality, casual apparel. The company believes that truly great clothes should be supremely comfortable, feature universal designs, are of high quality and offer a superb fit to everyone who wears them.
With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.
For media queries, please contact:
UNIQLO Global PR
Hoyu Sha or Megumi Endo
Tel. +81 3 6865 0600
Latest News
- New Uniqlo U Fall/Winter collection from UNIQLO Paris R&D Center epitomizes future of LifeWear 1 hour ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds 500V sine-wave driver IC housed in small surface mounting package for three-phase brushless fan motors 5 hours ago
- Soraa beautifies L’Oréal in Jakarta 5th September 2017
- Polyplastics reports strong growth for DURACON (R) POM for gear/bearing markets 5th September 2017
- TCL wins prestigious 2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards 5th September 2017
- TCL awarded for its smart life AC at IFA 2017 4th September 2017
- The ASEAN-Japan Centre: Study by AJC clarifies the relationships of global value chains in ASEAN and proposes government strategies to make them work for sustainable development 4th September 2017
- TCL launches expanded AI and smart TVs at IFA 2017 4th September 2017