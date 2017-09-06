Thousands of Jakarta protestors stage rally in front of Myanmar`s embassy

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Thousands of protestors staged a rally in front of the embassy of Myanmar, here, on Wednesday, to demonstrate their solidarity towards the prosecuted and oppressed Rohingya ethnic minority in Myanmar.



The rally, dubbed Action Of Humanitarian Solidarity Toward Rohingyas, was participated in by several mass organizations such as FPI, Muhammadiyahs Student Association (IMM), the Bulan Bintang Youth, the Indonesian Muslim Student Association (HMI), and GPMI.



"We condemn the terrorists who massacred Rohingyas!" Mira Sumira, of the Indonesian Muslim Workers Movement (GPMI), stated.



They called on the Government of Myanmar to stop discrimination and genocide against Rohingyas.



Myanmar should recognize Rohingyas as its legitimate citizens and help improve their welfare too, they noted.



They urged President Joko Widodo to make intervention on the Rohingya ethnic cleansing.



" Widodo should take stern measures because other Muslim majority nations, such as Pakistan, support Indonesia's move to save Rohingyas," Sumira remarked.



Up to 6 thousand police officers were deployed to guard the rally.(*)