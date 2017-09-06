World parliaments discuss role in sustainable development agenda 2030

Nusa Dua, Bali (ANTARA News) - Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto opened a two-day World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development here on Wednesday to discuss the role of Parliament in development in 2030.



"With a theme of Achieving the 2030 Agenda through Inclusive Development, the forum is discussing the role of parliament in various countries to bring to success development agenda in 2030 to eradicate poverty, economic gap and injustice and to cope with climate change," Setya Novanto said.



He said the world parliament forum was the first specially held to support effort to bring to success the agenda of sustainable development in 2030.



He said he was proud as the forum has been held on initiative of the country Parliament as part of its role in parliamentary diplomacy.



"Parliaments from 47 countries take part in the forum including Bhutan, Chile, Fiji, Ghana, India, Zimbabwe, Canada, Ecuador, Iran, Jordan, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, South Korea, and Turkey, 19 Observers, such as ASEAN Inter Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), UNDP, European Union, and Migrant Care with 285 delegates," he said.



He said there are many challenges to be faced in the attempts to bring to success the agenda of sustainable development in 2030, such as poverty.



"I hope the forum could formulate and promote inclusive and equitable development that no one is left behind," he said.



Setya Novanto said conflicts and violence and terrorism are also potential challenges to be faced as they could disrupt all efforts and progress already made in development in a country.



"I hope the forum could help in creating a world free from fear, as sustainable development would fail without peace," he said.



He said joint efforts are needed to cope with the impact of climate change to prevent from hampering development.



"I hope this forum would give inspiration to all parliaments in the world to integrate action related to climate change in policy , strategies and planning in each country. One thing that need addressing is that handling of climate change should reflect balance and justice for developing countries," he said.



Certainly there are still many injustices to be dealt with, therefore, all stakeholders including Parliaments should foster collaborative partnership to carry out action plan of sustainable development agenda in 2030. Parliaments could play their important role through their legislation duties and budget approval and to ensure accountability in the implementation of the sustainable development.



"I am confident this forum would be productive , smooth and successful that it could strengthen the role of parliaments and create synergy in the efforts to bring the agenda of sustainable development 2030 to a success," he said. (*)