Indonesia ranks fifth in HWC Oslo

(Photo : handout)

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian national soccer team ranked fifth out of 48 participating countries at the Homeless World Cup (HWC) 2017, after beating Portugal 6-5 in Oslo City Hall, Norway, on Tuesday (Sept 5).



This is higher than the seventh rank achieved by the team when the match took place in Scotland last year.



The highest rank ever reached by the Indonesian team was fourth, when the event took place in Mexico in 2012.



In the meantime, Yuwono A. Putranto, Indonesian ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Iceland, who witnessed the match between the Indonesian team and Portugal, expressed gratitude for the achievement.



Although it ranked only fifth, the struggle of the national team should be appreciated, the envoy stated.



"This is an extraordinary match. Congratulations, especially to the Indonesian national team," Yuwono added.



Reported by Asep Firmansyah

(B003/INE/B003)

EDITED BY INE

(U.SYS/B/KR-BSR/B003)

