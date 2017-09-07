Indonesia steps up cooperation with Japan to develop outlying islands

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti (ANTARA /Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is stepping up its cooperation with Japan to develop its six outlying islands, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti said.



"The cooperation is aimed at ensuring that the development of fisheries and security sectors, including navigation, in the Indonesian waters will run as expected," she stated here on Wednesday.



The six islands are Sabang, Natuna, Morotai, Saumlaki, Moa, and Biak, she added.



Through the cooperation, Japan has agreed to provide grants, aimed at developing the capacity of the local people, and build integrated fishery facilities in the six outlying islands, she noted.



The cooperation also includes the construction of coastal radars in the islands, she explained.



The cooperation will be expanded to cover the development of 60 islands in the Indonesian waters in future, she remarked.



"This is the homework that I am sending to the Japanese prime minister and the government though his special adviser," she revealed.



The construction of 60 coastal radars on outlying islands will strengthen our domestic security, she stated.



The minister added that she had also invited Japanese companies to relocate their plants to Indonesia.



Director General of Marine Space Management of the Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Ministry Bramantyo Satyamurti stated that a Japanese fishery company plans to relocate its plant from Thailand to Indonesia.



Reported by Muhammad Razi Rahman

EDITED BY INE

