Indonesia steps up cooperation with Japan to develop outlying islands
13 minutes ago | 129 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is stepping up its cooperation with Japan to develop its six outlying islands, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti said.
"The cooperation is aimed at ensuring that the development of fisheries and security sectors, including navigation, in the Indonesian waters will run as expected," she stated here on Wednesday.
The six islands are Sabang, Natuna, Morotai, Saumlaki, Moa, and Biak, she added.
Through the cooperation, Japan has agreed to provide grants, aimed at developing the capacity of the local people, and build integrated fishery facilities in the six outlying islands, she noted.
The cooperation also includes the construction of coastal radars in the islands, she explained.
The cooperation will be expanded to cover the development of 60 islands in the Indonesian waters in future, she remarked.
"This is the homework that I am sending to the Japanese prime minister and the government though his special adviser," she revealed.
The construction of 60 coastal radars on outlying islands will strengthen our domestic security, she stated.
The minister added that she had also invited Japanese companies to relocate their plants to Indonesia.
Director General of Marine Space Management of the Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Ministry Bramantyo Satyamurti stated that a Japanese fishery company plans to relocate its plant from Thailand to Indonesia.
(S012/INE/B003)
Reported by Muhammad Razi Rahman
EDITED BY INE
(T.S012/A/KR-BSR/B003)
"The cooperation is aimed at ensuring that the development of fisheries and security sectors, including navigation, in the Indonesian waters will run as expected," she stated here on Wednesday.
The six islands are Sabang, Natuna, Morotai, Saumlaki, Moa, and Biak, she added.
Through the cooperation, Japan has agreed to provide grants, aimed at developing the capacity of the local people, and build integrated fishery facilities in the six outlying islands, she noted.
The cooperation also includes the construction of coastal radars in the islands, she explained.
The cooperation will be expanded to cover the development of 60 islands in the Indonesian waters in future, she remarked.
"This is the homework that I am sending to the Japanese prime minister and the government though his special adviser," she revealed.
The construction of 60 coastal radars on outlying islands will strengthen our domestic security, she stated.
The minister added that she had also invited Japanese companies to relocate their plants to Indonesia.
Director General of Marine Space Management of the Fisheries and Maritime Affairs Ministry Bramantyo Satyamurti stated that a Japanese fishery company plans to relocate its plant from Thailand to Indonesia.
(S012/INE/B003)
Reported by Muhammad Razi Rahman
EDITED BY INE
(T.S012/A/KR-BSR/B003)
Latest News
- Construction of Indonesian hospital continues amid conflict in Myanmar 4 minutes ago
- Indonesia steps up cooperation with Japan to develop outlying islands 13 minutes ago
- Indonesian, Bangladeshi foreign ministers discuss humanitarian aid for refugees 12 hours ago
- President criticizes IPB for failing to produce farmers 12 hours ago
- World parliaments discuss role in sustainable development agenda 2030 13 hours ago
- Food sector to hold reins of power in future: President 13 hours ago
- Thousands of Jakarta protestors stage rally in front of Myanmar`s embassy 13 hours ago
- Indonesian President departs for Singapore 13 hours ago