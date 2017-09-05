Japanese envoy meets Indonesian ministers to discuss semi-express train line
6 minutes ago | 63 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Japanese prime ministers special adviser, Hiroto Izumi, met Indonesian Transportation Minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, and Public Works and Housing Minister, Basuki Hadimuljono, here on Wednesday to discuss a number of infrastructure projects.
"At the meeting, we discussed a number of projects, including Patimban port, Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express train line, and East to West mass rapid transport system," Izumi stated at the Transportation Ministry.
During the meeting, both sides agreed on several basic principles that President Joko Widodo had discussed with the Japanese government delegation the day before.
Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Indonesia-Japan diplomatic ties, Izumi pledged to complete the construction of the projects, including Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, as quickly as possible.
"When it comes to Patimban port, we have set ourselves the target of launching the soft opening in Feb 2019 instead of March 2019 as originally planned," he noted.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has suggested that semi-express train lines linking Jakarta to Surabaya should use the existing tracks to expedite the project.
"The Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express train lines should use the existing tracks so that the project could be completed more quickly without removing stations," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi quoted the vice president as saying on Wednesday.
(S012/INE/B003)
Reported by Mentari Dwi Gayati
EDITED BY INE
(T.S012/A/KR-BSR/B003)
"At the meeting, we discussed a number of projects, including Patimban port, Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express train line, and East to West mass rapid transport system," Izumi stated at the Transportation Ministry.
During the meeting, both sides agreed on several basic principles that President Joko Widodo had discussed with the Japanese government delegation the day before.
Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Indonesia-Japan diplomatic ties, Izumi pledged to complete the construction of the projects, including Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, as quickly as possible.
"When it comes to Patimban port, we have set ourselves the target of launching the soft opening in Feb 2019 instead of March 2019 as originally planned," he noted.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has suggested that semi-express train lines linking Jakarta to Surabaya should use the existing tracks to expedite the project.
"The Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express train lines should use the existing tracks so that the project could be completed more quickly without removing stations," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi quoted the vice president as saying on Wednesday.
(S012/INE/B003)
Reported by Mentari Dwi Gayati
EDITED BY INE
(T.S012/A/KR-BSR/B003)
Latest News
- Japanese envoy meets Indonesian ministers to discuss semi-express train line 6 minutes ago
- Baturaja Cement implements forest engineering concept 13 hours ago
- Sri Mulyani warns of global economic risk in 2018 13 hours ago
- Senegal wants to buy 10 units of ship from PT PAL Indonesia 15 hours ago
- Government to evaluate implementation of rice ceiling price 5th September 2017
- Pertamax consumption up 73 percent in E Java 5th September 2017
- Tax revenues Rp685 trillion until August this year 5th September 2017
- US absorbs 23.11 percent of Balinese textile products 4th September 2017