Construction of Indonesian hospital continues amid conflict in Myanmar

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The construction of Indonesian hospital in Myauk U, Rakhine, is continuing despite the ongoing ethnic conflict in the Myanmars western coast state.



According to a press statement received by Antara on Wednesday, two engineers from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) have departed to Myanmar to lead the hospitals construction process.



Having an experience of constructing an Indonesian hospital in Gaza Strip, Palestine, Faried Thalib and Nur Ikhwan Abadi will continue the construction process that enters the second phase of the total three phases.



After finishing the first phase of land dredging, which will protect the building from floods and fence erecting, both Indonesian engineers will proceed to the second phase, which covers the dormitory building for doctors and nurses.



The second phase is scheduled to be completed in two months, after which the third phase for the main building will be carried out.



The team, led by Thalib and Abadi, will finalize a contract with the local developer and open access for humanitarian assistance sent by the Indonesians.



On Monday (Sept 6), Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi discussed the progress achieved in the hospitals construction with Myanmars Military Chief Commander Min Aung Hlaing and State Counsellor and Foreign Affairs Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.



The 1 thousand square meters construction project is fully handled by Burmese contractors and workers, who are Rakhines Buddhists and Muslims, on 8 thousand square meters of land.



The joint work being carried out by Buddhists and Muslims is expected to facilitate the reconciliation process through economic activities and ease inter-communal tensions in Rakhine State.



The hospitals construction is expected to be finished soon to provide long-term assistance for the victims of the conflict.



Built under cooperation between MER-C and Indonesian Red Cross, the hospital is a step of global humanitarian diplomacy.



