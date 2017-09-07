Kalla wants Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express lines to use existing tracks

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has suggested that semi-express train lines linking Jakarta to Surabaya should use the existing tracks to expedite the project.



"The Jakarta-Surabaya semi-express train lines should use the existing tracks, so that the project could be completed more quickly without removing stations," Transportation Minister Budi karya Sumadi quoted the vice president as saying on Wednesday.



Sumadi met Kalla at the vice presidential office, along with Public Works and Peoples Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.



By using the existing tracks, the people living along the railway lines will feel secure in accordance with the mandate of the law to improve safety and to provide cheaper transport means, he stated.



"Hence, I, along with Mr. Basuki, will meet the Japanese contractor. We want the project to be expedited. The train will have a speed of above 160 kilometers per hour. As such, it can serve twice a day," he noted.



By using the existing tracks, the project could be completed more quickly without clearing land. In addition, it can be carried out in stages, he remarked.



The train lines will use diesel technology, so that the project would cost less than Rp80 trillion as projected earlier, he revealed.



During the meeting, the vice president asked the transportation minister to expedite the construction of Patimban Port.(*)