Indonesian team anticipates Philippines at AFF U-18 Championship

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19s national soccer team (Timnas U-19) has anticipated an ambition of the Philippines team in the second match of group B at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-18 Championship in Yangon, Myanmar.



The two countries soccer squads will meet on Thursday (Sept 7) in a game which will be held at the Thuwunna stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.



Prior to playing against the Filipinos team, the Timnas U-19, popularly called as the Garuda Nusantara, defeated Myanmars team 2-1 in the initial match of Group B. Meanwhile, the Philippines team lost 2-3 to Brunei Darussalam.



"I think the Philippines has a motivation to rise after this team was defeated by Brunei Darussalam in the first game," the media team of the All-Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) quoted coach of the Timnas U-19, Indra Sjafri as saying, here on Wednesday.



The coach has also planned to vary his team playing and likely to rotate players.



"We are wary of the front lines and fast wings of the Filipino," Indra said, adding that the victory over the Philippines team is important to increase the chances of qualifying for the semifinals.



