Finance minister meets Jokowi to discuss fiscal incentives

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday to discuss potential fiscal incentives to increase investment inflows.



"We are making an inventory (of incentives). We will report (incentives) in the taxation sector that need to be improved to the president, in order to shore up investors confidence," the minister said on the yard of the Presidential Palace here on Wednesday.



Mulyani stated that the government has granted quite a large room for incentives in the fiscal year 2017.



After all, the Finance Ministry will evaluate the effectiveness of the incentives, including tax holidays, tax allowances, tax-free facilities for bonded zones and special economic zones, and import duty-free facilities, she noted.



"Many incentives have been granted. But because they are not monitored properly, we will make an inventory of them. We will also look at them to see whether, with the same policy, we can create new investment confidence," she stated.



At the meeting, the minister also discussed the draft 2018 state budget with the head of the state.



The president expressed hope that allocations in the draft 2018 state budget could be controlled as it will focus on public development.(*)