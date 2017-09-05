World's largest watch & clock fair opens amid ceremony with record exhibitors
41 minutes ago | 163 Views
Stunning timepieces, Exquisite craftsmanship, One-of-a-kind treasures and a concluding Public Day on Saturday
HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2017 - (Antara) - The 36th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair opened with ceremony today, continuing through 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), showcasing watches, clocks, machinery & equipment, OEM Smart Watches, packaging, parts & components as well as trade services, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers.
The opening ceremony was held earlier with Edward Yau, Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development for the HKSAR Government, as guest of honour. Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, the fair features a record 820-plus exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, including first-time participating country Lebanon.
Concurrent with the Watch & Clock Fair, the Salon de TE hosts 150 international premium brands and designer collections in five thematic zones: World Brand Piazza, Renaissance Moment, Craft Treasure, Chic & Trendy and Wearable Tech. The Salon de TE will open to the public on the fair's last day (Saturday), when more than 90 brands will hold retail sales for visitors to purchase their favourite timepieces.
The World Brand Piazza, sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the eighth consecutive year, presents 13 renowned international brands, including four first-time participants - Jacob & Co., Jaquet Droz, Juvenia and Montblanc - as well as returning brands Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, DeWitt, FRANCK MULLER, Glashutte Original, Piaget and Zenith.
Gathering a wide range of eye-catching wristwatches, including:
One-of-a-kind treasures
- Jacob & Co.'s one-of-a-kind Billionaire Tourbillon Watch, valued at HK$160 million, features a case and strap set with 239 pieces of emerald-cut diamonds weighing, in total, 260 carats.
Exquisite timepieces with great craftsmanship
- Jacob & Co.'s Astronomia Solar Tourbillon Watch, valued at HK$2.8 million, features a 3D model on the dial, simulating the moon's revolution around the earth. The watch displays time with a 3D celestial panorama.
- Anpassa's Ultra-Thin Ladies' Tourbillon Watch features a case with a thickness of only 8.1mm as well as a bottom plate set with natural diamonds.
- Memorigin's Butterfly Rose Tourbillon Watch caters to the modern woman. The accessories on the case can be worn in seven different ways. The unique design challenges the traditional masculine form of Tourbillon watches.
Blending watches with classic cars
- H.I.D.'s T1D1 Mechanical Wristwatch is inspired by the vintage design of classic vehicles from the 1960s. The second and minute displays resemble a tachometer and speedometer. The patented outer case is changeable and the automatic mechanical movement has a power reserve of up to 80 hours.
- VESPA's Heritage series spotlights the design elements of classic scooters' rational, emotional and functional features, offering five dials together with leather or mesh straps for customisation.
High-end technology offers a variety of multi-functional features
- Exclamation Ltd's Cupid Memory Watch series features patented leather straps with a range of colour choices. Enabled with NFC chips and QR code, users can share their precious moments with beloved ones via a mobile app.
- Dnx Co, Ltd's Qliq is a smart and fashionable personal-safety watch with an LED display, with features including siren, guardian alerts, location tracking and NFC payment.
- KaHa Pte Ltd's PRiSM integrates the latest smart technology and the charm of an analogue interface in a single module. The watch uses high-end technology to optimise battery consumption and is powered by "Cove" to bring users a range of smart apps and features.
70+ buyer missions coming to do business
The HKTDC has organised 77 buyer missions of over 4,300 buyers from 55 countries and regions, including renowned watch and clock manufacturers, buyers and retailers such as Taller Watches from Switzerland, Titan from India, Wenger's Ltd from Canada, Isetan Mitsukoshi from Japan, Shilla Duty Free from Korea, S. Bacher & Co from South Africa, Rivoli Group from the United Arab Emirates, and Jomashop.com from the United States.
The hktdc.com Small Orders zone, located at Hall 1D concourse, features close to 130 watch and clock showcases, targeting buyers looking for minimum quantities of five to 1,000 pieces. The award-winning and finalist entries of the 34th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition are also on display at Hall 1B concourse to showcase local creativity to international buyers.
Events Facilitate Industry Exchange
More than 30 events, including networking events and watch parades, have been organised to facilitate the exchange of information among the industry. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum examined challenges and opportunities for the watch industry, while the Asian Watch Conference tomorrow will discuss the trends and designs of smartwatches. A Guide to Swiss-made Label will feature industry representatives discussing in detail.
Celebrities, including Lisa Ch'ng, Ricky Fan, Milky Leung, Zoie Tam, Max Cheung, Jim Chim, Karena Ng and Daniel Chan, will take part in brand product launches. On Public Day (9 September), there will be a series of sharing sessions and activities where the industry can promote the latest watch trends. Visitors can also take part in two lucky draws.
Fair Websites
Watch & Clock Fair: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair
Salon de TE: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair/te
5-9 September: Trade visitors (Free Admission)
9 September: Public day (Free Admission)
Photo link: http://bit.ly/2wD6V8d
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.
- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc
- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc
- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council
Contact:
HKTDC
Communication and Public Affairs Department:
Selina Fan
Tel: +852 2584 4298
Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org
HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2017 - (Antara) - The 36th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair opened with ceremony today, continuing through 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), showcasing watches, clocks, machinery & equipment, OEM Smart Watches, packaging, parts & components as well as trade services, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for global buyers.
The opening ceremony was held earlier with Edward Yau, Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development for the HKSAR Government, as guest of honour. Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, the fair features a record 820-plus exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, including first-time participating country Lebanon.
Concurrent with the Watch & Clock Fair, the Salon de TE hosts 150 international premium brands and designer collections in five thematic zones: World Brand Piazza, Renaissance Moment, Craft Treasure, Chic & Trendy and Wearable Tech. The Salon de TE will open to the public on the fair's last day (Saturday), when more than 90 brands will hold retail sales for visitors to purchase their favourite timepieces.
The World Brand Piazza, sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the eighth consecutive year, presents 13 renowned international brands, including four first-time participants - Jacob & Co., Jaquet Droz, Juvenia and Montblanc - as well as returning brands Blancpain, Breguet, Chopard, CORUM, DeWitt, FRANCK MULLER, Glashutte Original, Piaget and Zenith.
Gathering a wide range of eye-catching wristwatches, including:
One-of-a-kind treasures
- Jacob & Co.'s one-of-a-kind Billionaire Tourbillon Watch, valued at HK$160 million, features a case and strap set with 239 pieces of emerald-cut diamonds weighing, in total, 260 carats.
Exquisite timepieces with great craftsmanship
- Jacob & Co.'s Astronomia Solar Tourbillon Watch, valued at HK$2.8 million, features a 3D model on the dial, simulating the moon's revolution around the earth. The watch displays time with a 3D celestial panorama.
- Anpassa's Ultra-Thin Ladies' Tourbillon Watch features a case with a thickness of only 8.1mm as well as a bottom plate set with natural diamonds.
- Memorigin's Butterfly Rose Tourbillon Watch caters to the modern woman. The accessories on the case can be worn in seven different ways. The unique design challenges the traditional masculine form of Tourbillon watches.
Blending watches with classic cars
- H.I.D.'s T1D1 Mechanical Wristwatch is inspired by the vintage design of classic vehicles from the 1960s. The second and minute displays resemble a tachometer and speedometer. The patented outer case is changeable and the automatic mechanical movement has a power reserve of up to 80 hours.
- VESPA's Heritage series spotlights the design elements of classic scooters' rational, emotional and functional features, offering five dials together with leather or mesh straps for customisation.
High-end technology offers a variety of multi-functional features
- Exclamation Ltd's Cupid Memory Watch series features patented leather straps with a range of colour choices. Enabled with NFC chips and QR code, users can share their precious moments with beloved ones via a mobile app.
- Dnx Co, Ltd's Qliq is a smart and fashionable personal-safety watch with an LED display, with features including siren, guardian alerts, location tracking and NFC payment.
- KaHa Pte Ltd's PRiSM integrates the latest smart technology and the charm of an analogue interface in a single module. The watch uses high-end technology to optimise battery consumption and is powered by "Cove" to bring users a range of smart apps and features.
70+ buyer missions coming to do business
The HKTDC has organised 77 buyer missions of over 4,300 buyers from 55 countries and regions, including renowned watch and clock manufacturers, buyers and retailers such as Taller Watches from Switzerland, Titan from India, Wenger's Ltd from Canada, Isetan Mitsukoshi from Japan, Shilla Duty Free from Korea, S. Bacher & Co from South Africa, Rivoli Group from the United Arab Emirates, and Jomashop.com from the United States.
The hktdc.com Small Orders zone, located at Hall 1D concourse, features close to 130 watch and clock showcases, targeting buyers looking for minimum quantities of five to 1,000 pieces. The award-winning and finalist entries of the 34th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition are also on display at Hall 1B concourse to showcase local creativity to international buyers.
Events Facilitate Industry Exchange
More than 30 events, including networking events and watch parades, have been organised to facilitate the exchange of information among the industry. The Hong Kong International Watch Forum examined challenges and opportunities for the watch industry, while the Asian Watch Conference tomorrow will discuss the trends and designs of smartwatches. A Guide to Swiss-made Label will feature industry representatives discussing in detail.
Celebrities, including Lisa Ch'ng, Ricky Fan, Milky Leung, Zoie Tam, Max Cheung, Jim Chim, Karena Ng and Daniel Chan, will take part in brand product launches. On Public Day (9 September), there will be a series of sharing sessions and activities where the industry can promote the latest watch trends. Visitors can also take part in two lucky draws.
Fair Websites
Watch & Clock Fair: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair
Salon de TE: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair/te
5-9 September: Trade visitors (Free Admission)
9 September: Public day (Free Admission)
Photo link: http://bit.ly/2wD6V8d
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.
- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc
- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc
- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council
Contact:
HKTDC
Communication and Public Affairs Department:
Selina Fan
Tel: +852 2584 4298
Email: selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org
Latest News
- Fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE opens in Hong Kong 28 minutes ago
- World's largest watch & clock fair opens amid ceremony with record exhibitors 41 minutes ago
- New Uniqlo U Fall/Winter collection from UNIQLO Paris R&D Center epitomizes future of LifeWear 17 hours ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds 500V sine-wave driver IC housed in small surface mounting package for three-phase brushless fan motors 21 hours ago
- Soraa beautifies L’Oréal in Jakarta 5th September 2017
- Polyplastics reports strong growth for DURACON (R) POM for gear/bearing markets 5th September 2017
- TCL wins prestigious 2017 IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards 5th September 2017
- TCL awarded for its smart life AC at IFA 2017 4th September 2017