Fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE opens in Hong Kong
28 minutes ago | 116 Views
Featuring 210+ Fashion Brands, Some 20 Fashion Shows
HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2017 - (Antara) - Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), started its four-day run (6-9 September) today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The show features more than 210 fashion brands from 22 countries and regions, along with nearly 40 fashion events, including the opening gala fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, some 20 fashion shows, as well as designer sharing sessions, an industry forum, trend forecast seminars and networking activities.
CENTRESTAGE debuted last year as a new promotion and launch platform for international, especially Asian fashion brands and designs, reaffirming Hong Kong's position as Asia's fashion capital. Under the theme "Nouveau Playhouse," this year's CENTRESTAGE, which is one of the celebration activities of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, features three thematic zones: GLAM, ALLURE and METRO. Exhibiting fashion brands include those from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Australia, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Overseas brands include BARBARA DI DAVIDE - I CASHMERE, CHENG PAI CHENG, Edward Achour, GLAMOROUS, IVAN Pettersson, KEEPSAKE, LUNNAPADAR, N12H and Zero Design. Numerous local brands are also taking part in the show, including anagram, Angus Tsui, HARRISON WONG, izzue, Yi-ming and more.
The HKTDC has organised 34 buying missions to visit the show, bringing buyers from more than 1,000 companies from 25 countries and regions, including Galeries Lafayette from France, Andreas Murkudis from Germany, Shinsegae from Korea, Isetan from Japan, select shops DONGLIANG and AnyShopStyle from the Chinese mainland and Breeze Center from Taiwan, along with local retailers such as Lane Crawford, Harvey Nichols, D-mop, DFS, Club 21 and more.
CENTRESTAGE ELITES and other catwalk shows to preview upcoming style
Some 20 fashion shows have been organised during CENTRESTAGE, including FASHIONALLY Collection #10, presented by online fashion hub FASHIONALLY. The show spotlights 10 up-and-coming local fashion designers collaborating to showcase Hong Kong's design prowess.
Tonight's large-scale opening gala fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will feature the 2018 spring/summer collections of Hong Kong fashion brand FFIXXED STUDIOS, founded by Kain Picken and Fiona Lau, and Korean design master Juun.J. The Korean brand's first runway show in Hong Kong has been made possible with the collaboration of brand partner JOYCE and the HKTDC. JUUN.J's 2017 fall/winter collection is also currently available at JOYCE.
The "FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOW", will follow CENTRESTAGE ELITES, showcasing the 2018 pre-spring and spring/summer collections of six local brands: HARRISON WONG (designer: Harrison Wong), KENAXLEUNG (designer: Kenax Leung), LOOM LOOP (designer: Polly Ho), DORISKATH (designer: Doris Kath Chan), Maison Vermillion (designer: Dora Chu), and HOUSE OF V (designer: Vickie Au).
Another show highlight is the finals of The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2017 (YDC), which will be held in the evening of 9 September. Over the years, the YDC has identified many outstanding designers for the local fashion industry and nurtured numerous Hong Kong designer brands. This year, 15 shortlisted young fashion designers will compete for the top three awards, the Best Footwear Design Award and the newly established New Talent Award. The VIP judge of the year is Mug, founder and designer of popular Japanese fashion brand G.V.G.V., who will come to CENTRESTAGE to share her insights and ideas with the finalists.
Tomorrow (7 September), fashion environmental NGO Redress, will stage the grand final show of The EcoChic Design Award 2017. The following day (8 September), the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society will organise the Knitwear Symphony 2017 and the seventh Hong Kong Young Knitwear Designers' Contest. More local design talent will be uncovered on 9 September at The Hong Kong Footwear Design Competition, organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Footwear Ltd and co-organised by the HKTDC. In addition, numerous overseas brands, including Cindy Zhang (UK), DRESSEDUNDRESSED (Japan), MAXRIENY(Chinese mainland), POURQUOI (Macau), STYLE MEISEN (Japan), and local brands such as 112 mountainyam, Blind by JW, izzue, IKA BUTONI, YEUNG CHIN and WHOSTHAT are staging fashion shows during CENTRESTAGE to launch their latest collections.
Global industry experts to discuss market trends
The HKTDC has also invited experts from WGSN, Pantone and Fashion Snoops to forecast the coming year's fashion and retail trends. Tomorrow's (7 September) inaugural Fashion Summit (HK) 2017 is expected to be the first large-scale summit in Asia on fashion sustainability. The Summit is organised by the Clothing Industry Training Authority, Hong Kong Design Institute, Office of the Hon Felix CHUNG Kwok-pan, Member of the Legislative Council, Redress, Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel and the World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong. Industry experts will gather at the two-day conference to discuss hot industry topics under the theme "Zero Impact."
At various sharing sessions, CENTRESTAGE ELITES' FFIXXED STUDIOS, YDC VIP judge Mug, and Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation Fashion Division Vice President Jean Colin will offer insights into their creative journeys and markets.
Hong Kong in Fashion
The HKTDC has launched the Hong Kong in Fashion citywide campaign to spread the fashion buzz to the wider community. Between 15 August and 30 September, more than 90 fashionable activities are being staged around Hong Kong. The campaign is organised in collaboration with over 100 partners, including high-end hotels, shopping malls, fashion boutiques, restaurants and design institutes.
CENTRESTAGE will become "OPENSTAGE" on closing day (9 September) and welcome public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. A series of events, including a fashion parade, lifestyle tips-sharing, make-up and nail-art demo, will be arranged. Members of the public will have the chance to experience this major international fashion event and check out the latest designs from leading brands.
