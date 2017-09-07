UN praises Indonesia for protecting migrant workers` rights

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The UN Migrant Workers Committee has lauded the Indonesian government for optimally implementing the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.



The committee said the comprehensive and inclusive report submitted by the Indonesian delegation reflects the Indonesian governments commitment to protecting the rights of migrant workers, the Directorate of Human Rights and Humanity of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry noted in a press statement released on Thursday.



"The committee is satisfied with Indonesias report and lauded the countrys efforts and commitment to protect might workers," Chief of the UN Migrant Workers Committee Jose Brillantes noted.



The committee also warmly welcomed the dynamic and sustainable process followed by the Indonesian government by revising the convention.



"This is not an easy thing in view of Indonesias complexity," Can Unver, one of the committees country rapporteurs for Indonesia, remarked.



The committee made the statement on the first day of the dialog with the Indonesian government to discuss Indonesias initial report on the implementation of the convention at the UN Office in Geneva.



One of Indonesias achievements in fulfilling and protecting the rights of its migrant workers abroad is the revision of Law No. 39 of 2004, which at that time was in the process of being completed, Abdul Wahab Bangkona, member of the Manpower Ministers expert staff for international cooperation, stated.



Bangkona, who spoke in the capacity of chief of the Indonesian delegation, said the revision of the law is aimed at changing the paradigm of Indonesias migration regime from placement to protection.



The revision also reflects Indonesias efforts that go beyond the mandate of protection set by the UN in the convention, as it also deals with the empowerment of the migrant workers families at home.(*)