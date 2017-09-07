Jakarta police grill five employees of KPK

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Investigators of the Jakarta police grilled five employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as witnesses for a report concerning Novel Baswedan filed by KPK Investigation Director (Police) Brigadier General Aris Budiman.



"There are five people," Jakarta Polices Crime Investigation Director, Senior Commissioner Ade Deriyan, stated here, Thursday.



He did not disclose the identities of the five KPK employees to the press.



Budiman filed a defamation report with the Jakarta Police against Baswedan on August 21, 2017.



He accused Baswedan of insulting him in an email.



The police had sent the notification letter to start an investigation to the prosecutors and planned to summon other witnesses.



Baswedan is still receiving medical treatment in Singapore after an acid attack severely injured his eyes in April.



"On Feb 14, an email was sent that attacked me personally. I was angered, offended, and humiliated," Budiman stated during the inquiry hearing, as quoted by kompas.com.



According to Budiman, Baswedan had said he had "no integrity."



Baswedan, a senior investigator of the KPK, had also strongly rejected Budimans proposal to recruit middle-ranking police officers over fears it could lead to the polices dominance within the KPK, according to Budiman as reported by the Jakarta Post.(*)