Indonesia proposes cooperation in digital economy with Singapore

President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered a joint statement after a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace of Singapore on Thursday (7/9/2017).(ANTARA/Agus Salim) ()

Singapore (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has proposed to develop the digital economy under the framework of bilateral cooperation with Singapore in Batam, Riau Islands Province.



"Batam is an ideal location for the development of digital economy," President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) noted in a press statement along with Singapores Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Singapore Presidential Palace on Thursday.



The two leaders delivered a joint statement after a bilateral meeting at the same venue.



Bilateral meetings address various issues related to investment, education, tourism, energy, and the digital economy.



"We expect the development of bilateral cooperation and the digital economy," he remarked.



According to Jokowi, digital economy that combines technological advancements and todays talent is a sector that must be developed.



"Batam is an ideal location for the development of digital economic cooperation due to the close location and adequate available network," he noted.



On the same occasion, President Jokowi also expressed Indonesias support for Singapores leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2018.



"Indonesia will support Singapore next year to lead the ASEAN," Jokowi revealed.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee said Singapore was the largest investor in Indonesia, with a value reaching US$9.2 billion in 2016. Singapore also contributes the largest number of foreign tourists to Indonesia.



Singapore has also sought Indonesias support to chair the ASEAN in 2018.



Prime Minister Lee is also seeking stronger bilateral cooperation, including in investment, education, and the digital economy, and encouraging regional economic growth and development in Indonesia.(*)