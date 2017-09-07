KPK to question Public Works and Housing Ministry`s secretary general

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is set to question Secretary General of the Public Works and Housing Ministry Taufik Widjoyono over gratification in connection with a project at the ministry in 2016.



"He will be questioned as a witness in the case against the suspect YWA," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah noted here on Thursday.



The KPK will also question Yohanes Budi Haryanto, an employee of PT Tri Tunggal De Valas, as a witness in the case against YWA.



The KPK has extended YWAs detention to another 40 days until September 16, 2017.



YWA was named as a suspect in the case on February 6, 2017. He has been accused of receiving gratification worth Rp4 billion from So Kok Seng alias Aseng, a member of PT Cahaya Mas Perkasas board of commissioners.



YWA is charged with violating article 12, letter a or letter b, or article 11 of Law No. 31 of 1999 as already amended by Law No. 20 of 2001 juncto article 55, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code.



Aseng has been sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rp150 million or an additional three months in prison for bribing three members of the Houses Commission V.(*)