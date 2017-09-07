Anti-graft body to question House secretary general

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will question Secretary General of the House of Representatives (DPR) Achmad Djuned as a witness in a corruption case of an electronic identity (e-ID) card procurement project.



"He will be questioned as a witness for the suspect, Setya Novanto (SN)," KPK Spokesman Febri Diansyah said here on Thursday.



Besides questioning the DPR secretary general, the KPK will also grill two other witnesses, also for suspect SN, namely Kristian Ibrahim Moekmin (a staffer of the Communication Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and Willy Nusantara Najoan (President Director of P"T Multisof Java Technologies).



Earlier, KPK had questioned Djuned as a witness over the e-ID card corruption case for defendant Andi Agustinus alias Andi Narogong on May 22, 2017.



At that time, Djuned claimed that he had been questioned by the KPK with regard to the minutes of the meetings of Commission II of the DPR with the home affairs minister from 2010 to 2012.



"I was asked based on my tasks, and I was asked about the minutes of the meetings between the commission and the minister from 2010 to 2012," Djuned stated.



"The investigators asked whether I knew Narogong, Mr Irman and Mr Sugiharto, and I said no I did not," he revealed.



Djuned noted that he had no knowledge about the meetings at the Commission II in the process of the e-ID card procurement project.



"I do not know about the meeting. I did not follow the Commission II meetings," Djuned explained.



At that time Djuned was the deputy for Session and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation. He said he only handled the administrative affairs.



"I handle matters related to administrative affairs, and I have handed over the minutes of the meeting from 2010 to 2012 to the home affairs minister," he remarked.



The KPK has named Novanto a suspect in the corruption scandal of the procurement of national population e-ID card project for 2010 to 2012 at the Home Affairs Ministry.



The KPK has found adequate preliminary evidence to name someone a suspect in the case. It has named SN, a DPR member for the 2009-2014 term, a suspect in the case, which is believed to have caused a loss of Rp2.3 trillion to the state.



It was reported that the value of the population e-ID card procurement project accounted for Rp5.9 trillion.(*)