Direct flights needed to boost Indonesia`s tourism: Fernandez

Manila (ANTARA News) - Founder and CEO of AirAsia Group Tony Fernandes has opined that Indonesia needs to start operating direct flights in order to ensure successful development of new tourist destinations.



"We are now number one in bringing tourists to Indonesia, and we will continue to do so. However, the key is to build small airports, including in Lombok, Labuan Bajo, and other locations, such as Raja Ampat, that require direct flights," Fernandez remarked after receiving the ASEAN Business Awards 2017 in Solaire Pasay City on Wednesday night.



Fernandez said he fully supported the efforts of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to boost Indonesias tourism by opening new routes to 10 priority tourist destinations, and it is necessary in the face of the existing competition.



"Medan is our next destination, as we will promote Lake Toba," the AirAsia Group founder and CEO remarked.



According to Fernandez, AirAsia flights to Medan are currently only available from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Bangkok. Flights from Australia, China, Tokyo, Korea, and Taiwan still have to transit in Kuala Lumpur.



However, Fernandez said that another obstacle being faced by the airline company is that some airports are too small for AirAsias Airbus-type aircraft to land.



Hence, smaller aircraft operated by AirAsia are required in several destinations.



"Hence, we encourage the private sector to build larger airports in areas near tourism destinations in Indonesia," he said.



The government of Indonesia continues to make efforts to realize its target of 20 million foreign tourist arrivals per year in 2019 by developing 10 priority tourist destinations.



The ten priority tourist destinations are Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Tanjung Kelayang in Bangka Belitung, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Wakatobi in Southeast Sulawesi, Morotai Island in North Maluku, Thousand Islands in Jakarta, Tanjung Lesung in Banten, Borobudur in Central Java, Bromo Tengger Semeru in East Java, and Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.(*)