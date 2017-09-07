Jokowi, Lee watch maneuvers of Indonesian, Singaporean fighter jets

Singapore (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong watched the maneuvers of tens of fighter jets of the two countries above the Marina Bay in Singapore on Thursday to mark the 59th anniversary of bilateral cooperation.



Jokowi, flanked by First Lady Iriana and PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, arrived at the venue at around 2 p.m. to watch the first maneuver of the fighters forming a running arrow.



In the next maneuvers, the two countries fighter jets formed a figure of a 50 number to refer to the 50 years of age of the two countries bilateral relationship (1967-2017).



On the occasion, Air Forces of the two countries also presented marching bands.



The event was also attended by the commander of Indonesias Defense Forces General Gatot Nurmantyo; Minister/State Secretary Pratikno; Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan; Coordinating Minister for Economy Darmin Nasution; and Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto.



The chief of Roesmin Nurjadin air base in Pekanbaru, Major Sus Rizwar, stated that twenty F-16s from the airbase, and Singapore had earlier conducted a simulation of maneuvering above the Indonesian province of Riau in Sumatra ahead of the event.



He said besides F-16s from the two countries, five F-15s from Singapore would also conduct performance.(*)