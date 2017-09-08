Jokowi ends two-day Singapore visit

Joko Widodo

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo ended a two-day visit to Singapore on Thursday evening.



The president and his entourage, aboard the Presidential Plane RI-1, left Changi International Airport in Singapore at around 06.15 p.m. local time and arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase in Jakarta at around 07.35 p.m. local time.



While in Singapore, the delegations of the two countries held bilateral talks at The Istana, the official residence and office of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong, deputy for protocol, press and media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, stated.



At the meeting, the two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in the fields of education and disaster risk management.



Indonesian Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Singapore Minister of Education (High Education and Skill) Ong Ye Kung signed a cooperation agreement in the field of vocational education and training.



Indonesian Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy and Singapore Education (Elementary Education) Minister Ng Chee Meng signed a cooperation agreement in the education field, while Indonesian Research and Higher Education Minister M Nasir and Ong Ye Kung signed a cooperation agreement in the field of higher education.



Meanwhile, Chief of the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Board (BNPB) Willem Rampangilei and Commissioner of the Singapore Civil Defense Force Eric Yap signed a cooperation agreement in disaster risk management.



