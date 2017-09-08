Indonesia, Singapore sign MoUs on education, disaster risk management

Singapore (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Singapores Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of several MoUs on education and disaster risk management, on the occasion of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Indonesian Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Singapores Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung signed the MoU on education and vocational training cooperation, Bey Machmudin, a spokesman of the Presidential Secretariat, said here on Thursday.



The MoU on education cooperation was signed by Indonesian Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy and Singapores Basic Education Minister Ng Chee Meng.



Indonesian Technology Research and Higher Education M Nasir and Ong Ye Kung signed MOU on higher education cooperation.



The MoU on disaster risk management was signed by Chairman of the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Willem Rampangilei and Commissioner of Singapore Civil Defense Force Eric Yap.



Following the signing of the MoUs, Jokowi and Lee attended a joint press conference.



Singapore and Indonesia will work together to develop joint tourism destinations, cooperate on operating cruise ships and cruise ship harbor construction, and increase investment in tourism infrastructure, Jokowi remarked.



Earlier on Thursday, the two leaders planted a tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens as part of the celebrations to mark 50 years of bilateral ties.



They planted a Sunda oak tree, dubbed the "RISING tree," in the Gardens Learning Forest. The tree is native to both Singapore and Indonesia.



A commemorative stamp set featuring coral reefs from both countries was also launched. The stamps were unveiled at the Istana by Lee and Jokowi.



Jokowis entourage, during the two-day visit on the special occasion of the 50th anniversary of the formal diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Singapore, included First Lady Iriana, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Communication and Informatics Minister Rudiantara, Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong, and Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore I Gusti Ngurah Swajaya.(*)