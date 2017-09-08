UN supports Indonesia`s revision of migrant worker protection law

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The United Nations Migrant Workers Committee supports Indonesias step to revise the Law No.39/2004 on the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Abroad, the Directorate of Human Rights and Humanity of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.



"We appreciate the dynamic and sustainable process by the Government of Indonesia through the revision of the Law on Migrant Workers, which is not easy given the complexity of Indonesia," Can Unver, the Special Rapporteur to the UN Migrant Workers Committee for Indonesia, said.



He made the remarks during the first day of dialog between the Indonesian government and the UN Migrant Workers Committee to discuss the countrys preliminary report on the implementation of the Migrant Workers Rights Convention at the UN Office in Geneva.



The UN Committee is satisfied with Indonesias report and appreciates the countrys efforts and commitment to protect its migrant workers, in particular through the revision of Law No.39/2004.



Abdul Wahab Bangkona, a member of the Manpower ministers expert staff for international cooperation who is also chairman of the Indonesian delegation to the meeting, said the revision of Law is in the process of completion.



He pointed out that the revision of the law aims to change the paradigm of the Indonesian migration regime, from placement to protection.



In addition, he added, the revision also reflects the governments efforts beyond the mandate of protection established by the UN Convention on the Rights of Migrant Workers, as the revision also included life insurance for the migrant workers families.



The dialogue is part of GOIs obligations and accountability in the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Migrant Workers, which has been ratified by Indonesia through Law No. 6/2012.



In the dialogue, the UN Committee appreciates the Indonesian governments partnership with all stakeholders in formulating policies on migrant workers.



"The Indonesian government has demonstrated its seriousness and commitment to improve its regulation and implementation, which are a good step to protect migrant workers in the future," Can Unver said.(*)